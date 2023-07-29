Delaware County makes historic change to bail retention fees

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Delaware County Court of Common Pleas is significantly reducing the bail retention fee for defendants.

At 40%, those fees are among the highest in Pennsylvania. These hidden costs can place a burden on impoverished people in the criminal justice system.

The bail retention fee is the portion of an individual’s posted bail that is not returned to the defendant at the end of their case. For example, an accused person who posted $1,000 bail would need to pay $400 in bail retention fees under the existing rules.

These fees must be paid regardless of whether someone is proven innocent or their charges are dropped.

President Judge Linda A. Cartisano issued an administrative order this week where defendants will now be charged a flat fee of $25 plus 3% of the first $1,000 of bail and 2% of any amount above that threshold. This means that on a $1,000 bail, a defendant would pay $55 instead of $400 in retention fees. The new rule takes effect Aug. 13.