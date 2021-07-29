Mayor Jim Kenney urged Philadelphians to apply for the city’s rental assistance program as the last emergency COVID-19 federal tenant protection, the CDC eviction moratorium, is set to expire Saturday.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead, Senior Vice President at the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation Greg Heller, and state senators Art Haywood and Nikil Saval joined Kenney to promote the city’s program.

This comes after Philadelphia stopped pausing lockouts at the beginning of July.

The latest figures show the city has dispersed $56 million worth of rental and utility assistance since April, when phase 4 launched, going to 7,568 households.

“We are proud of what we have been able to achieve in Philadelphia while recognizing how great the need is, and how many more households have not yet gotten the assistance they need as the eviction moratorium ends,” Kenney said.

The city has dispersed $122.4 million since May 2020, when emergency rental assistance first began as a result of the pandemic shutdowns and subsequent economic fallout.

The city already successfully met its first deadline by the end of the month — giving away about $37 million.