A city employee who serves on the Philadelphia Historic Commission has resigned from his job and commission post with an accusation that Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration pressured him to vote against the historic certification of a site of LGBTQ and Black history on behalf of a developer.

Josh Lippert, a manager with the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections, had served as that department’s designee on the historic commission since early 2019. But at a meeting last week, Lippert announced he intended to resign over what he described as a pattern of interference from the Mayor’s Office.

Lippert singled out a 2019 vote over an effort to nominate the former 12th Street Gym property on 12th Street at Locust Street to the city’s historic register to stave off plans to demolish and redevelop the site into a 448-unit tower. The multi-property site included a building that was home to 19th century abolitionist Henry Minton and the Camac Baths — one of the first Jewish and, later, LGBT-friendly bathhouses in the city — as well as a mural to gay rights activist Gloria Casarez painted by artist Michelle Angela Ortiz.

Ahead of that commission vote, Lippert said former L&I commissioner David Perri approached him and advised him to vote against the historic nomination.

“The commissioner sat me down in his office and made it explicit that this was the administration’s wishes,” he said.

Lippert said Perri left the final vote up to him, the message was clear: The developer, Midwood Investment and Development, a New York company, wanted to clear the site and the Mayor’s Office supported that plan over the desire of Philadelphians who wanted to see the historic building preserved.