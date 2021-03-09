Philly extends moratorium on water shut-offs through April 2022

The Philadelphia Water Department is once again freezing shut-offs for residential customers.

The water will stay on for those unable to pay their utility bills through April 2022, officials announced Monday.

The city typically suspends water service shut-offs in the winter months, between Dec. 1 and March 31, but it has extended that period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 70,000 customers have been spared shut-offs since the start of the pandemic, while another 15,000 customers whose water had been shut off have had their service restored, according to the city.