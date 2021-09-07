Sadeed, who is the office manager for the refugee resettlement agency HIAS Pennsylvania, has been working as an interpreter at PHL, translating from Dari to English to help process the thousands of arrivals and to keep an eye out for his own family. At night, he talks to them on the phone and sends documents from his time working for Americans in Afghanistan, anything that might bolster their case for a swift return.

“I have to know when my family will be back, because [the kids] have school. They are behind,” he said. “Just tell me they will be coming back … so I can calm myself,” he said.

As of Monday night, he was still waiting. His family made it to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., but he could not figure out how to meet them. After being up for more than 24 hours, he planned to take a nap in his van while waiting for more information.

“I’m emotional,” Sadeed said.

At PHL, he works with other interpreters from as far away as California, trying to support fellow Afghans. As someone with colleagues and family currently at risk in Afghanistan, he said, seeing so many people arriving who do not have U.S. ties is frustrating.

“I’m happy for them, but what will be the situation for those people like my brother?” Sadeed said.

His other brother worked with the United Nations mission for 17 years, and is currently in hiding in Afghanistan. In that job, he served food to 700 prisoners of the U.S. and its allies, said Sadeed. Now, the prison is empty, and Sadeed fears his brother will be targeted by any one of those who know his face and be killed.

Sadeed wants the U.S. government to provide a clear process for protecting the thousands of allies like his brother, so they can make a plan to escape. Tell them whether to go to a third country and apply to come to the U.S. from there, he said.

For now, “they are between a rock and hell,” said Sadeed.

Processing, and more processing

Afghans who make it onto planes leaving Afghanistan and arrive in Philadelphia face more unknowns.

Upon arrival, Afghan evacuees receive a COVID-19 test and give basic information about who they are. They also are also offered vaccinations against the virus.

At that point, U.S. citizens and green card holders are free to go, according to a DHS spokesperson. Everyone else heads to U.S. military bases for more processing. The Department of Defense declined to say how many Afghan evacuees are at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, but did say that 1,200 service members have been sent there to help with temporary housing and food distribution. The total capacity of housing in the base’s Liberty Village is up to 10,000, according to a spokesperson, Master Sgt. Andrew Satran, who directed questions about evacuees to DHS. DHS did not provide that number in time for publication.