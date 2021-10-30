More than 25,000 Afghan refugees have passed through Philadelphia

More than 25,000 Afghan evacuees have passed through the gates of Philadelphia International Airport since the Taliban took over the country in August, officials announced on Friday.

During a news conference inside the airport, speaker after speaker praised the city and its many partners for the job they’ve done during Operation Allies Welcome, which got underway at the end of August following a call from the Biden administration. Philadelphia remains the country’s main hub for accepting Afghan evacuees.

“When I got the first phone call that this might be possible, I knew in my heart that we would be doing it, because I know that our mayor and our residents are resolute that…we are a welcoming city,” said Adam Thiel, who directs the city’s Office of Emergency Management, one of the dozens of agencies involved in the mission.

“I’m incredibly moved by the response from our communities and their genuine desire to help these people in need,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.