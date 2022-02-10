Afghan families in Philly frustrated at high bar to help loved ones escape Taliban

Alaha Abdul Faruq, 23, is a full-time graduate student living in Northeast Philadelphia. Since the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan last year, another thing has been added to her load: she’s become the spokesperson for her family, as they try to get two of her cousins out of harm’s way.

“We thought it wasn’t going to happen that fast and then it did,” she said of the Taliban takeover.

Her mother’s nephews, whose names WHYY is not using out of consideration for their safety, worked as security guards for the family of a high-ranking official in the old U.S.-backed government. That makes them targets of the Taliban now. One of their coworkers was shot shortly after the U.S. withdrawal, and the man’s father sent them a photo.

“[He] said, ‘You have to get out, because if you don’t this could be you,’” said Abdul Faruq. The picture now lives on her phone, along with other precious documents she hopes will be her cousin’s ticket out.

The two men went into hiding, changed their appearances, and are now among the thousands of Afghans in line for a kind of emergency clearance to come to the United States. Since last July, 40,000 Afghans have applied for something called humanitarian parole, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). But slow processing times and a high bar to qualify mean some in Philadelphia have been waiting for months with no word about their friends and family members’ chance to get to safety.

“Every time they ask us, ‘do you have any news? Do you have any news?’ and it’s the worst thing when you have to tell them, ‘no,’” said Abdul Faruq.