Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan arrive at Philadelphia International Airport

According to airport officials, the refugees will be heading to New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which has now been dubbed “Operation Task Force Liberty.”

“To date, Task Force Liberty has supported 1,192 Afghans who are being housed in a mix of hard and soft-sided structures. Final capacity there is expected to be at least 10,000,” said General Glen Vanherck of Northcom.

But some are likely to make a stop at pier five in Camden, New Jersey. That’s where a warehouse is being converted into a shelter should the joint base run into delays.

“Basically, that staging area will provide food, necessities, and medical care,” said Camden County spokesman Dan Keeshan.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says this operation is led by the federal government. They are collaborating to give refugees access to local immigration services, along with housing and medical assistance.

“Philadelphia stands in solidarity with Afghan refugees, and we look forward to providing them a safe haven in our welcoming city,” said Kenney in a statement Thursday.

On Friday night Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said this is an honor.

“These folks have suffered greatly. They’re traumatized, with children with them. We just want to have open arms and a welcoming atmosphere,” said Kenney.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy established a task force Friday to aid Afghan refugees coming into the state.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed an executive order creating the Task Force on Afghan Refugee Assistance with the aim of ensuring New Jersey is prepared to receive and assist those coming into the state.

New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is currently receiving Afghans, with military officials proposing taking up to 9,500 people for up to a year.