Philadelphia protesters march for abortion rights on International Women’s Day

Koyuki Chen is with Rise Up and helped organize Wednesday’s march. While addressing protesters near Independence Hall, she said people should “not accept the status quo in our society,” and work together to restore abortion rights.

“We are fighting for not only our rights, our girls’ rights, our queer friends’ rights, our brothers, our sisters, our siblings,” Chen said. “We are fighting for the whole shebang and a different world is possible.”

Abortions are accessible with few restrictions in New Jersey and Delaware. In Pennsylvania, abortion is allowed through the 23rd week of pregnancy, and after that time in certain cases when the health of the pregnant person is in danger.