Philly DA: Murders are down compared to this time last year

Philadelphia’s homicide rate is down 10% over this time a year ago, according to the city’s District Attorney’s Office.

Forty-three people have been murdered so far this year, down 5 from this time in 2021.

However, District Attorney Larry Krasner acknowledged that decrease likely doesn’t mean much to people “living in a neighborhood, listening to the sounds of gunfire, trying to shield their children.” But “at least things are going in the right direction,” he said.

Speaking at a church in Fairmount, Krasner said his office has reported an average of more than 10 homicides each week during the COVID-19 pandemic.