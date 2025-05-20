Many at the forum expressed worry about possible cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in the federal budget. Dr. Bonnie Eldredge from Langhorne said her husband, a veteran with frontotemporal dementia, won’t be able to get the health care he needs.

“I’m concerned about our veterans,” she said. “I’m concerned about people with mental health issues like dementia who are going to not get the care that they need.”

Khanna responded that her story put “things into context.”

“These are real people’s lives that are being affected and we can do something about it,” he said. “We have a bill that we are considering in the Congress that will have $715 billion of cuts in Medicaid. It’s the largest cut in Medicaid in the program’s history since Lyndon Johnson created it. And that is going to hurt the services in mental health for people like your husband, whether you are on Medicare, Medicaid, it doesn’t matter.

Sophia, a sixth grader, asked Khanna if her family and friends are “safe.” She said that her class wrote letters to members of Congress and “one of my gay friends … wanted to write about being gay, but he didn’t think it was safe.”

“So he started talking instead of how hard it is with money, his mom is mid-divorce and she doesn’t have a house,” she said. “She can’t even buy an apartment. It’s scary.”

Calling her brave, Khanna replied that “people are struggling economically. It’s hard out there. It’s hard out there because of the cost of health care.”

“But the one thing I know in this county, you’re going to have a lot of people … who are going to stand up for every family, every person’s ability to be safe and live a dignified life, whether they’re gay or straight. That is a value that I believe Bucks County has,” Khanna told her.

Khanna has served in Congress since 2017. He previously served as deputy assistant secretary of commerce in the Obama administration. Describing himself as a “progressive capitalist,” Khanna has focused on climate, economic reform, technology innovation and foreign policy while in Congress. The Los Angeles Times estimates he is worth around $27 million.