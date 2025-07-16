Could a third party ever be viable in American politics?

Elon Musk says he’s starting a new political party, the America Party, after falling out with President Donald Trump. Some people say Musk’s announcement is more about disruption, distraction or revenge, but can the polarizing tech billionaire, known for DOGE, electric cars and space rockets, launch a successful alternative to the two-party system without being just a spoiler?

Many people have tried to start new national parties – from Teddy Roosevelt’s Bull Moose to Andrew Yang’s Forward Party – but so far, they haven’t made a significant dent in the two-party system. But American voters consistently tell pollsters they are dissatisfied with the Democratic and Republican options. Last year interest in a third party reached an all-time high with a majority of Independents and Democrats saying the current political parties do a poor job of representing the voters.

This episode, is the time right for a new party – Musk’s or another option? What lessons can we learn from history about disrupting our two-party system? And what could a new party mean for our electoral system?

Guests:

Theodore Schleifer, writes about billionaires and their impact on the world for The New York Times

Ben Berger, professor of political science and executive director of the Lang Center for Civic & Social Responsibility at Swarthmore College

Lindsey Williams Drath, CEO of The Forward Party