Quid pro quo or councilmanic prerogative?

Johnson’s fate is tied to valuable real estate Universal owned in South Philadelphia. One property was allegedly sold to help Universal pay off a debt connected to a separate scheme to expand its charter school operation beyond Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the nonprofit paid Chavous nearly $67,000 in consulting work so her husband would help it maintain control of the former Royal Theater on South Street, as well as a set of parcels on Bainbridge Street, which Universal got cheap from the city under an agreement to develop single-family homes on the land.

Chavous allegedly transferred the money to a personal account she and Johnson used to make mortgage, loan, and credit card payments, according to the indictment, which also contends that Chavous did “very little work” in exchange for the payments from Universal.

Chavous denies that claim, describing the challenge to her “work, ethics, and integrity” as “devastating.”

“I’m confident when this is over, the fact will reveal that I have done nothing wrong and my name and my family’s name will be cleared so we can put this behind us,” said Chavous in a written statement released in response to the indictment.

Prosecutors assigned to the case declined to comment.

In 2000, while Islam was CEO of Universal, the organization acquired the Royal Theater from the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. The nonprofit planned to stabilize and develop the historic property as an anchor for a cultural district.

But by 2008, the building remained undeveloped, leading Universal to explore alternatives.

None of them panned out, including an attempt to sell the building.

By spring of 2013, Universal was filing an application with the Philadelphia Historical Commission so it could demolish the crumbling theater and build something from scratch. In its application, the nonprofit explained that the building had become a “financial hardship” because of the way it was zoned, according to the indictment.

That May, a neighbor filed a conservatorship petition with the hope of having a judge award the blighted theater to another developer.

Universal hired Chavous the same month.

In 2014, while Johnson’s wife was still under contract with the nonprofit, the Democrat introduced zoning legislation to alter the parking requirements and height maximums for the theater. The move, which essentially extinguished the conservatorship effort, came days after Chavous deposited a $17,000 check from Universal, according to court documents.

The nonprofit later sold the decrepit theater, netting $2.7 million after paying closing costs, real estate taxes, and other expenses.

The theater has since been converted into apartments and a restaurant fronting South Street.