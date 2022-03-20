The city of Philadelphia has entered settlement talks with disabled Philadelphians who sued the city in 2019 over the inaccessibility of the city’s sidewalks.

Four Philadelphians with disabilities and the advocacy organizations Liberty Resources, Disabled in Action of Pennsylvania, Inc., and Philadelphia ADAPT claimed broken curb cuts, disintegrating sidewalks and illegally parked cars in Philly make it difficult and dangerous for the thousands of residents with disabilities to travel around the city. They argued the city’s failure to provide accessible pedestrian rights of way violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In the nearly three years since the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, both the plaintiffs and the city have won victories. In July 2020, federal judge Harvey Bartle III dismissed two points in the case, at the city’s request. But he also granted the plaintiffs’ bid for class action status, meaning they’re now fighting on behalf of all “persons with disabilities or impairments that affect their mobility,” including those who use wheelchairs or are blind, and use Philly’s pedestrian rights of way.

“Our hope is that we will achieve an agreement to install new curb cuts and to remediate the ones that need to be remediated,” said plaintiffs’ attorney David Ferleger in an interview Tuesday. He declined to comment further on the content of the settlement talks.