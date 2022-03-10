After an explosive report by environmental advocates suggested widespread lead contamination in the water in Philadelphia public schools, at-large Councilmember Helen Gym is proposing legislation to push the School District of Philadelphia to install filtration systems faster.

The district already has a goal of installing filtering hydration stations where students can drink or fill up water bottles — one per 100 students and at least one per floor in its 269 school buildings. The legislation Gym plans to introduce Thursday sets a deadline for these installations of June 1, 2025.

“Our purpose here is to bring our city schools to effectively be lead-free in their drinking water and to continue to maintain access to drinking water across the city for school children,” Gym said.

The district has already installed more than 1,300 hydration stations since the 2016-2017 school year, with around 800 more to go to meet the one per 100 students goal, said district spokesperson Christina Clark. She said the district is limited by supply chain issues delaying delivery, money to buy stations and filters, and the availability of appropriately licensed plumbers for installation.

“We all share in the same mission to ensure abundant safe drinking water is available in our schools,” Clark said in an emailed statement.

Still, Gym said it’s important to have a deadline.

“I don’t think that this is a difficult one to meet,” Gym said. “I think it’s just about being able to prioritize and execute on your priorities.”