Lawsuit fails to stop FDR Park renovations

A lawsuit by close to a dozen Philadelphians to stop the renovation of FDR Park in South Philly cannot move forward in a city court, a judge decided Thursday.

“I don’t know what else I can do,” said Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge Sheila Woods-Skipper after deciding that Philly’s Orphans’ Court does not have jurisdiction in the case.

The lawsuit filed in March claimed the city’s planned renovations of the nearly 350-acre park in South Philly would amount to a “radical” transformation of the park that would violate several state statutes and Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air, pure water and preservation of the environment.

The city and nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy are in the middle of a $250 million renovation of the park, which started in 2022 and will include dozens of athletic fields and courts, a new welcome center, a field house, playgrounds, nature trails and a tidal wetland.