Thomas Jefferson University is expected to pay a $2.7 million settlement to resolve allegations that it misused federal student loan program money between 2009 and 2016, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced this week.

Thomas Jefferson University admitted no liability, according to the settlement.

“We have agreed to this civil settlement to bring this 15-year-old legacy matter to a close so that we may continue to focus upon delivery of high quality academic, research, and clinical services during highly challenging times,” according to a statement from the university which denied the allegations.