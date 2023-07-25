Jefferson Health told employees this week it would lay off 400 workers, roughly 1% of its workforce.

The jobs being eliminated are concentrated in corporate and administrative roles. Jefferson Health declined an interview for this story.

Jefferson Health’s CEO Joseph Cacchione said that the not-for-profit organization has been evaluating its operations for the past few months.

“This comes after also reviewing the organization for other operational changes that could be made to realize efficiency and savings and also eliminating a number of vacant positions,” Cacchione said in a statement.