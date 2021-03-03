Einstein, Jefferson cleared to merge and create giant Philadelphia health system

Einstein Healthcare Network and Jefferson Health are clear to merge and create a giant system serving the Philadelphia region.

Combined, the new health system would have more acute-care hospitals in the city proper than Penn Medicine, and almost as many employees. Jefferson Health started planning for this merger in 2018. Both Einstein and Jefferson had argued that a merger was necessary to save Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, which was “a financial drain on the entire Einstein system.”

Research shows that hospital mergers lead to higher prices for patients. The Federal Trade Commission had challenged the merger, saying it would lead to too little competition for health care services in the city.

A federal judge rejected that argument late last year, saying that health insurers would still have other hospitals in the area to choose from, so insurers would not be forced to accept higher prices for patients. The ruling did not take into account what it would be like for patients.

“The patient often gets forgotten in these economic analyses,” Erin Fuse Brown said in December. Fuse Brown, an associate professor of law and director of the Center for Law Health and Society at Georgia State University, specializes in health law and competition in health care markets.