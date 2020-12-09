Judge’s ruling on Einstein-Jefferson merger hinges on insurers, not patients

Earlier this year, Einstein Healthcare Network said it could be forced to cut services or even close locations unless it merged with Thomas Jefferson University. In particular, it noted that Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia serves many low-income patients and has been unprofitable for years, and thus was at risk.

In opposing the merger, the Federal Trade Commission and Pennsylvania’s attorney general argued that a combined Einstein and Jefferson would control too much of the local health care market, leading to more expensive care.

A federal judge has decided the FTC and the Attorney General’s Office have not proved that the effects would be so bad that the merger should be blocked.

In his ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert wrote that insurance companies pay for health care, and that even if Einstein and Jefferson merge and demand higher prices, there are plenty of other hospitals for insurers to choose from in the Philadelphia area.

A spokesperson for Jefferson says it is pleased with the ruling. So is U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who said in a statement that “this merger would help the hospitals to stay open, and the pandemic has underlined how vital they are to our communities.” He referred again to the chaos caused by the Hahnemann University Hospital closing in 2019, and the series of hospitals that have closed in Philadelphia in recent years.

It’s possible that a merger could save Einstein’s hospital in North Philadelphia, but that money would come from higher health care prices somewhere, said Erin Fuse Brown, an associate professor of law and director of Center for Law Health and Society at Georgia State University who specializes in health law and competition in health care markets.

Judge Pappert’s ruling rests on what that means for health insurers — whether a merged health care provider would be so powerful that insurers have no choice but to take their prices to keep them in network.

Such cases don’t consider as much what it means for patients, Fuse Brown said. “The patient often gets forgotten in these economic analyses,” she said.

For example, she noted that while a health insurer could certainly choose other hospitals in the Philadelphia area, a patient rushing to get care would notice a difference in distance.

“People don’t want to be sitting in hours’ worth of traffic when they’re in labor trying to get to the hospital,” she said.