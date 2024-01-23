From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Edith P. Mitchell, a longtime Thomas Jefferson University Health faculty member renowned for her advocacy work on health equity issues, has died.

On Monday, Joseph G. Cacchione, Jefferson’s CEO, and Patricia D. Wellenbach, Chairwoman of Jefferson’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement, “Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of Edith P. Mitchell, MD, MACP, FCCP, FRCP (London).”

Mitchell held many positions with Jefferson Health over the years, including the director of the Center to Eliminate Cancer Disparities, a professor of Medicine and Medical Oncology, and the enterprise vice president for Cancer Disparities at Jefferson Health’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

Mitchell devoted her life to “eliminating barriers to care, especially those related to racial, ethnic and socioeconomic disparities and the social determinants of health,” said Cacchione and Wellenbach.

Mitchell was also remembered for receiving high honors and achievements throughout her life.

“She had a life full of accomplishments and trailblazing,” Cacchione and Wellenbach said.

Originally from Brownsville, Tennessee, Mitchell’s journey began at Tennessee State University, where she met her future husband, who was enrolled in the Air Force ROTC training. She later enrolled in medical school at the Medical College of Virginia, now Virginia Commonwealth University. She then applied for a scholarship in the United States Air Force and enlisted after her residency.

Mitchell served in the Air Force for the next 36 years. She eventually became the first female physician to achieve the rank of brigadier general in the history of the U.S. Air Force.

As a young physician in training, Mitchell had witnessed the beginnings of desegregation in hospitals in the South, and she saw the difference it made. “Nursing staff integrated, so they could work on any ward,” Mitchell told WHYY’s The Pulse in 2018. “Black doctors were given medical privileges, so that they could admit and take care of their patients in those hospitals, it was just amazing.” And she was determined to keep pushing for equity in access and treatment.

After retiring from the Air Force, she moved to Pennsylvania to join Thomas Jefferson University as a faculty in 1995. She spent the majority of her tenure pioneering the development of new therapies for pancreatic cancer research, and served as the associate director of Diversity Programs for the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Jefferson.