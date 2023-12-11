Navigating language and cultural barriers to access health care

Language barriers like these can lead to serious medical mistakes. They’re also hurdles for people who don’t speak English efficiently trying to access basic health care.

In 2021, The Department of Health and Human Services reported on challenges Latinos in the country face trying to access health care. One of those challenges in the report was language barriers and cultural competency. In states like California with a large share of the country’s Latino population, over a quarter speak Spanish at home. And almost a fifth of them have reported not being able to speak English very well.

Cynthia’s parents immigrated to the U.S. in the 70s and met at a factory that made fabric swatches in downtown Los Angeles. They settled in Bell, a city in Southeast Los Angeles County with a large Latino population. When Cynthia and her siblings were kids, their parents didn’t have a hard time communicating with doctors.

That’s because most of the clinics in Bell have Spanish speaking clinicians. But research shows that as the Latino population continues to increase in California, the number of Latino physicians who are culturally competent and speak Spanish is not meeting the demand. Arturo Vargas Bustamante, a health policy professor at UCLA’s School of Public Health, co-authored a report on this issue, The Latino Physician Crisis.

“Given that the numbers are not that high, then the probability that someone who will be Latino and be able to communicate in Spanish serving in these communities is gonna be lower,” Vargas Bustamante said.

According to data from the California Health Interview Survey, about 6.5% of adults living in Bell and the surrounding neighborhood who do not speak English “very well” reported that they had difficulty understanding their doctor.

Many immigrant families like Cynthia’s, have relied on their family members for translation or Spanish speaking staff who aren’t certified interpreters. Experts in family medicine strongly discourage this and say speaking the language is not enough and for providers to refer to a medical interpreter if they’re not confident.

Federal and state laws grant patients the right to a medical interpreter through their health plan or medical provider. In the event of a medical mistake, patients are also encouraged to file a complaint with their provider or a health care agency like California’s Department of Managed Health Care.

The DMHC regulates most health plans in California for more than 28 million people. It also has a hotline for patients to ask basic questions about their health plan. “Health care is really complicated. And particularly for those that are non-English speakers, they may just not know that this is something they’re entitled to or that we’re available to help,” said Mary Watanabe, Director of the DMHC.

Experts in family medicine advise that limited English-speaking patients must become advocates for their own health care. Cynthia believes her parents learned this the hard way and in turn changed their perspective of the health care system. “She and my dad became very vigilant when it came to their health. It made them stronger advocates for themselves.”

Editor’s note: The reporter wanted to interview María de la Paz Hernandez for this story, but she and her husband, Adalberto, died unexpectedly in a car accident on October 8, 2022.

