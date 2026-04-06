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Wawa has recalled store-branded iced tea lemon, iced tea diet lemon, diet lemonade and fruit punch pints sold in Philadelphia-area stores.

The 16-ounce beverages have been recalled, as they “may contain an undeclared milk allergen” caused by a temporary equipment issue, according to a press release.

The affected drinks carry sell-by dates of May 15 for iced tea lemon; May 18 for iced tea diet lemon and diet lemonade; and May 19 for fruit punch. The drinks were removed from hundreds of locations across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. Wawa says no other store-branded beverages are affected by the recall, nor are stores in any of the states mentioned.

“People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the release said.

To date, no illnesses have been reported resulting from consuming potentially affected drinks.

People who have purchased any of these beverages are urged to dispose of them immediately and to contact the Wawa Customer Contact Center at 1-800-444-9292. Customers can receive refunds in the form of a Wawa gift card.

For a full list of stores affected by the recall, click here.