Amid an affordable housing crisis, a Philadelphia woman is suing one of the city’s largest real estate companies over allegations of housing discrimination.

The complaint, filed Friday with the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations, claims an employee with OCF Realty told Jennifer Cooper that none of the company’s 3,000-plus rental properties would accept her housing voucher.

That violates the city’s ban on source-of-income discrimination.

Under city law, landlords and property owners cannot refuse to rent to prospective tenants who participate in housing assistance programs. This includes the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides government subsidies that enable people with very low incomes to rent on the private market.

PCHR enforces the ordinance.

“When people don’t take vouchers in desirable, higher-opportunity neighborhoods, it concentrates poverty in the lower-opportunity neighborhoods,” said Madison Gray, an attorney fellow with the Public Interest Law Center, which filed the complaint on behalf of Cooper and the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania. “It denies the voucher holders their right to high-quality, safe, affordable, integrated neighborhoods.”

Cooper, 44, has disabilities and relies solely on Social Security Income of just over $900 a month.

After a 15-year wait, she received a housing voucher in April through the Philadelphia Housing Authority. She later toured OCF apartments in East Falls, Manayunk, and Roxborough that were affordable with her voucher. But when she called OCF’s office, a company representative allegedly told her that none of the company’s properties accepted housing vouchers.

For Cooper, the response was disheartening and disturbing.

“The ZIP codes, the area was high-opportunity,” she said. “It wasn’t drug-infested, crime-infested, [and had] more peaceful surroundings compared to most of the landlords that do accept housing choice vouchers.”

Cooper is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. She is still searching for a place to live, and has to move out of her duplex by the end of the month because her landlord is selling the building.

“The system needs to change,” said Cooper. “There needs to be some accountability for these landlords.”