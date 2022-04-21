Two days after a judge declared a mistrial in his federal bribery case, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson participated in his first legislative session in more than a month.

He never mentioned the trial nor his time away from the body’s public meetings.

His colleagues didn’t either.

The only apparent acknowledgment of the trial appeared on the Democrat’s official Twitter page on Thursday morning.

“@PHLCouncil session is today starting at approx. 10 a.m. I will attend the Council session and continue working for the residents of the Second Council District,” wrote Johnson.

The silence was not necessarily a surprise. Other than the first day of jury selection in late March, Johnson did not address the media during the trial.

Even after U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh declared a mistrial on Tuesday, Johnson only briefly addressed the throng of reporters gathered outside the federal courthouse — possibly as a result of the government’s decision to retry him and his three co-defendants, including his wife Dawn Chavous.

“I just want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ, I want to thank all of my family, friends and supporters for just praying for us and showing us support during this very stressful time,” said Johnson before ducking into a waiting car near 6th and Market Streets.