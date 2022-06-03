Philly bike advocates press mayor to move ahead with narrowing Washington Ave.

Washington Avenue is currently five lanes wide. It’s considered one of the city’s most dangerous roads, and the plan to narrow it aims to make it safer. But some residents worry it will force truck traffic onto nearby residential streets or speed up gentrification.

Early this year, city transportation officials backtracked on their plan to narrow much of the road to three lanes, after admitting some of their public engagement failed to reach many older, Black residents. They announced a hybrid three-, four-, and five-lane design in March — which some residents on both sides of the debate were still unhappy with. Then last week, even this compromise design hit a snag.

Councilmember Mark Squilla introduced a bill authorizing the city to revise parking regulations on the portion of the road within his district, something city officials have said is necessary for the project. But City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who represents the rest of the project area, declined to introduce the same parking legislation, citing conversations with business owners and residents.

“I support installing needed safety protections along Washington Avenue which includes things like speed cushions, curb cuts, better lighting and traffic signals, and more school crossing guards at key locations to make sure children get across the road safer, and keep the current bike lanes on both sides,” Johnson said in an emailed statement last week. “I think all of these safety improvements can be done and keep Washington Avenue a five-lane road only throughout the Second Council District.”

Residents who have consistently opposed the narrowest design cheered the council member’s move.

“I’m thankful that the councilman is hearing the people in the community … that Washington Avenue needs to stay as is,” Annette Randolph, who has lived near Washington Avenue for more than six decades, said last week.