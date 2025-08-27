This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

A major installer of solar panels on homes in Philadelphia is shutting down most of its operations amid “significant” financial difficulties.

PosiGen, a solar installer focused on making solar accessible to homeowners of all income levels through a no-up-front-cost leasing model, laid off 49 employees in its Montgomery County office Sunday, according to a notice filed with the state, as well as 78 employees in Connecticut. The company operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and five other states.

PosiGen has installed roughly 2,500 of the more than 4,000 solar arrays built on homes and businesses in the Philadelphia area through Solarize Greater Philadelphia, a program run by the Philadelphia Energy Authority to connect households with vetted solar installers.

In a letter to employees obtained by WHYY News, PosiGen’s CEO cited recent rollbacks of federal tax credits for solar energy as one reason for its troubles. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed by President Donald Trump last month terminates a 30% tax credit for homeowners at the end of this year and a similar credit that can be used for commercial solar installations — integral to PosiGen’s current leasing model — at the end of 2027.

“[PosiGen] is experiencing significant financial difficulties and is therefore required to cease most of its operations throughout the United States, effective immediately,” Peter Shaper, PosiGen’s CEO, wrote in the letter.

A more affordable solar model struggles with Trump’s tax credit changes

PosiGen offers an alternative to traditional rooftop solar with a lower barrier to entry.

The company owns the solar panels it installs on homeowners’ roofs, leasing use of the panels — including the energy they produce — back to the customer. Homeowners make monthly lease payments to PosiGen, which are less than what they’d otherwise pay to electric utilities. PosiGen only signs leases with customers who will save money through the arrangement and does not require a minimum credit score or any up-front payment.

The company had recently experienced “rapid growth” but struggled with “liquidity,” according to the letter Shaper wrote. PosiGen was able to borrow money for the short term while it tried to solve its long-term financing issue, he wrote.

“Ultimately, the Company’s efforts to raise long term capital, including through a possible asset securitization transaction, failed,” he wrote. “This all occurred in the shadow of the passage of a new federal tax law that cancelled certain federal renewable energy tax credits as of the end of 2025, adding regulatory uncertainty to the renewables industry and making it more difficult for the Company to secure financing.”