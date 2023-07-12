‘This is not normal’: How the SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action will affect the next generation of Black leaders

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action in college admissions made educators and parents wonder how this change will affect the next generation of Black leaders.

With its ruling on June 29, the Supreme Court effectively overturned 40 years of precedent by ending consideration of race in admissions practices in higher education. In a 6-3 decision, the majority banned the practice of race-conscious admissions and cited the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, which was enacted to address the racial inequities experienced by Black Americans. This neutrality judgment ignores the nation’s history of racial injustice, dissented Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She wrote that this decision “condemns our society to never escape the past that explains how and why race matters to the very concept of who ‘merits’ admission.”

The Supreme Court ruling deeply disappointed mother of two, Dr. LaChan Hannon. The director of teacher preparation & innovation in the department of urban education at Rutgers University, Hannon recognizes the importance of education, and has made the subject the focus of her career. She says ending affirmative action is not a “conspiracy” to hold Black students back, as “conspiring implies that it’s happening in the dark. What we are seeing is not in the dark. How is that a conspiracy? It is existing in plain sight.”

Hannon paraphrased the civil rights pioneer and educator W.E.B. Du Bois, who was one of the first Black graduates from Harvard and a founder of the NAACP, which is the country’s oldest civil rights organization, saying, “The educated Negro is one of the most dangerous and most empowered threats to white supremacy.”

Hannon, like others who have criticized the high court’s ruling, believes this change ultimately will cut off pathways to higher education that would lead to better jobs, homes, and generational wealth for those descended from people who endured 400 years of slavery, oppression, disenfranchisement, and civil rights violations.

“Nobody wants to be treated like a Black person, no one would choose that for themselves knowing all the things that have been intended to harm us,” said Hannon.

Hannon says she never received a letter in the mail saying that she was accepted into school because of affirmative action, but believes she benefited because she received scholarships and funding to attend Delaware State University as a Black student applicant. On the flip side, she says the fact that she was top of her class, an athlete, with high test scores and a high GPA sometimes wasn’t enough for fellow students.

Other Black professionals who attended Predominantly White Institutions have shared that despite their scholastic achievements as Black students, many experienced attacks on their abilities and accusations that affirmative action was the sole reason for their admission.

The obstacles to access and education could be greater as schools sort out how to apply the “no race” admission rule while simultaneously satisfying the need for diversity on campus. Hannon, whose concerns mirror research that Black students enroll in fewer numbers in places where affirmative action is banned, says she’s left frustrated by this court.

Rowan University administrator and longtime educator, Dr. Stacie Leftwich, shakes her head in her office as she tries to make sense of what she feels was a senseless decision.

“This is not normal. Some of the things that are being rolled back have been in place for a reason. I think we need to fight. If we don’t fight the majority will rule once again,” warns Leftwich when referring to anti-Black sentiment that led to policies to consider race in university admissions in the first place.