From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At a laboratory benchtop surrounded by bins of funnels and syringes, robotic parts, beakers, microscopes and other machines, Temple University bioengineer Jonathan Arye Gerstenhaber pulled out a thin square piece of white material.

Not much larger than a postage stamp, it felt smooth and weightless.

“Right now, it looks like a solid white fabric,” Gerstenhaber said, but it’s not really fabric at all in the traditional sense. “Actually, this is soy protein. It’s so white because it’s mostly air.”

Gerstenhaber placed the material on the back of his hand and, using a pipette, added drops of a liquid solution to the white square, which quickly became see-through as it soaked into his skin to form a gel-like layer.

“Now if you touch it, it’s stretchy,” he said. “Now, it feels like skin.”

This material, made of isolated and concentrated proteins from the soybean plant, was invented by Philadelphia engineers to create a natural bandage product that can be cheaply made and better help skin heal from wounds and burns that typically cause scarring.

After more than 10 years of research and experimentation, the scientists are now seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to manufacture the product on a large scale and start targeted human clinical trials.

“A scar is not going to be made of the right cells that make up a healthy skin,” Gerstenhaber said. “Our goal is to teach your body to heal itself, recover the natural healing process that somehow stalled due to this injury.”

Skin is the human body’s largest organ, and healthy skin contains sweat glands, hair follicles, collagen and other components that contribute to hydration, elasticity, temperature regulation, sensation and more.

These components can become severely damaged or even lost with serious wounds or burns.

Peter I. Lelkes, who is the Laura H. Carnell professor and founding chair of the Department of Bioengineering at Temple University, said wounds that heal with scarring are often missing those components that make up healthy and functional skin.

“There is a difference between just healing and regeneration,” Lelkes said, “where we entice the body to contribute to the healing process, to regenerate the skin to do these things again.”