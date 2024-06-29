From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A traveling medical corps is bringing free medical, dental and vision care to Philadelphia this summer to serve people who may lack health insurance or access to other low-cost care.

Remote Area Medical will host a two-day pop-up clinic on Aug. 24 and 25 at Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School in North Philadelphia.

Some of the free health care services offered will include primary care, women’s health, blood work, dental cleanings and simple extractions, vision exams and new glasses. However, the range of services will depend on the local providers who can volunteer their time and skills to see patients.

“We want to be a safety net for those that do fall through the cracks,” said Brad Hutchins, clinical coordinator. “We’re not going to serve everybody in Philadelphia within a day and a half, but with people volunteering, this is neighbors helping neighbors.”