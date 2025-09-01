From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Researchers at Temple University have been studying the impact sports participation has on young women, the development of their leadership traits and the need for high-quality coaching at the youth level.

The study, titled “Exploring Perceptions of Prototypical Leadership and Gender Encoding Bias among Aspiring Female Athletes,” was recently published in the Leisure Sciences scholarly journal. Elizabeth Taylor and Gareth Jones, both professors from Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management, said they were drawn to the topic because leadership traits have been stereotypically deemed as masculine.

“There’s a lot of anecdotal evidence to suggest that sport is really great for a lot of developmental aspects outside of just on-court performance,” Taylor said. “But we were really interested in what sort of characteristics girls — high school girls specifically — kind of perceive themselves developing, and even a little bit more specifically what they understood those traits to suggest.”

Their research included a focus group of 90 female athletes between the ages of 14 and 18. It found that athletic experience leads to young women being more comfortable showcasing their leadership traits, but the environment they’re in plays a big role.

Taylor said the athletes identified traits like assertiveness and independence, but felt like they could only express them “on the court.”

“They felt like they could be aggressive,” Taylor said. “They could be independent, but when we asked about how do you show leadership in the classroom, or how do you show leadership on the job … They talked about how they felt the need to kind of work harder, while also softening those agentic traits.”