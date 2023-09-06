National Constitution Center opens First Amendment Gallery

The National Constitution Center’s First Amendment Gallery is now open, featuring more than 20 artifacts depicting the “Five Freedoms.”

To coincide with the 20th anniversary of the NCC’s opening, the gallery is highlighting the five freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: Speech, press, assembly, petition, and religion.

Visitors will also be able to play a game to test their knowledge of what is — and isn’t — protected by the First Amendment, as well as an interactive touch table exploring religious liberty cases.

It’s the first addition to the NCC’s permanent exhibit since it opened 20 years ago.

“The National Constitution Center exhibit team is doing something absolutely unique in America, which is to tell a constitutional story through words and images and artifacts,” said President and CEO Jeffrey Rosen. “It’s a complicated story. The legal principles were hard fought. The attempt to protect freedom of conscience required tremendous sacrifice, and to display all of that accurately and in an inspiring, lively, moving, and fun way, is something that is just unique.”