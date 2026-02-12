From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As the U.S. gears up to celebrate its 250th birthday, the National Constitution Center aims to tell the story of America’s founding through artifacts, highlighting the experiences of everyday people and how debates that happened then are still being held today.

The new gallery, titled “America’s Founding,” provides attendees with an interactive experience on the early conflicts leading up to the creation of the U.S. Constitution, including early protests, the American Revolution and the adoption of the Bill of Rights.

Elena Popchock, senior manager of exhibit content, said the team worked to present the history with enough depth and clarity so every visitor — regardless of their background knowledge — could leave the gallery understanding how the country moved through that era to achieve independence.

“People were at the heart of it all and had really difficult decisions to make,” Popchock said. “They ultimately did the best they could with what they felt like could work and didn’t always know if it would work out.”