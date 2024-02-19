From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For folks of a certain age, their bedrock understanding of the Declaration of Independence can likely be traced back to watching Saturday morning cartoons.

The series “Schoolhouse Rock!,” with catchy songs and eye-candy animation, explained in the episode “Fireworks” that America’s Founding Fathers proclaimed all men had a right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Animating that last spoken phrase is the image of a man wearing a blue Colonial-era suit laughingly chasing a woman in a red dress across the screen. It happens three times in the episode, a “running” gag whose pun was clearly intended.

But that gleeful pursuit of pleasure, or romantic excitement, is the polar opposite of what the Founding Fathers intended.

“Our current understanding of happiness is feeling good. The pursuit of pleasure. You do you. Let it all hang out. The classical understanding is completely different,” said Jeffrey Rosen, author of the new book “The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America.”

“It is self-mastery, self-reliance, character improvement,” he said. “Using your reason to balance your unreasonable passions or emotions, so you can achieve the calm tranquility necessary for personal growth.”

Rosen is president and CEO of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and a law professor at George Washington University. Despite his scholarship and deep education — he studied at Harvard, Oxford and Yale — he was surprised to find that he actually had a flimsy understanding of where the authors of the Declaration of Independence derived the phrase “the pursuit of happiness” and what exactly they meant.

It took the pandemic for him to drill down and figure it out. During the COVID shutdown, Rosen took to re-reading the Founding Fathers — a syllabus seldom taught anymore in American universities.

“I was reading Ben Franklin and noted that he had a passage about how virtue is necessary for happiness. A few weeks later I saw that Thomas Jefferson had come up with a similar list of virtues for daily living, and he used the same author and the same book as the core of his understanding of the pursuit of happiness,” Rosen said. “It’s a book by Cicero called ‘The Tusculan Disputations.’”

A towering thinker of ancient Rome, Cicero had retreated to a rural villa in Tusculum, Italy, around 45 B.C. after the death of his daughter to read and think and write about moral philosophy, including the nature of happiness.

“We must keep ourselves free from every disturbing emotion,” Cicero wrote. “Not only from desire and fear, but also from excessive pain and pleasure, and from anger, so that we may enjoy that calm of soul.”

Rosen discovered that both Franklin and Jefferson, independent of one another, revered Cicero’s thought and recommended his writings on virtue to anyone who asked, along with other moral philosophers such as Hume, Seneca, Marcus Aurelius and John Locke.

“I remember yearning for this kind of guidance in college. I went to college in the ‘80s. It was the ‘greed is good’ decade, and I was looking for an alternative to materialism and hedonism and pop culture,” he said. “I was totally unconvinced by Puritan theology, looking for an approach to how to lead a good life by reason rather than revelation.

“What I didn’t realize was all these books had fallen out of the curriculum,” he said. “This is exactly the question that the Greek and Roman moral philosophers set out to answer.”