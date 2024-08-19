Temple’s former Paley Library building is getting a major makeover

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Temple University is in the midst of overhauling a former library building located at the heart of its North Philadelphia campus.

For more than half a century, Samuel Paley Hall served as the university’s main library. About a year from now, the brutalist building will reopen as the new home of Temple’s College of Public Health, though it will be largely unrecognizable after the $125 million revamp.

“I would venture to say this is probably the most ambitious reuse of structure Temple has ever done,” said William Stelten, a principal with The SLAM Collaborative, the architecture firm leading the project.

The project on Polett Walk merges new and old, like a one-of-a-kind Erector set. Instead of demolishing the old library, the university chose to reuse most of that building’s original concrete structure. The new design redefines the shape of the property by expanding it upward and outward.

“About two thirds of the building stayed and then our building sort of grows out — almost like a flower to the east,” said Stelten.