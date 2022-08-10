The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19.

According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.

Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Tipton says the amount of compliance is a “significant milestone for the city.”

“Hopefully it can set an example for other organizations and potentially other residents who might be a little leery of getting vaccinated,” Tipton said.

As of Tuesday, 68 employees remain out of compliance and will be terminated from their positions.

Tipton says there’s no firm date for the terminations, however, an agreement the city signed with its unions could allow for employees to be reinstated within a year.

“We don’t want anyone to have to lose their job over this, but we also know it’s incredibly important for us to keep our employees safe and to keep the public safe,” Tipton said. “Our hope is that over time, maybe employees will have a change of heart and decide to get vaccinated. And, you know, if they do that within a year or want to come back to the city government, you know, there could be an opportunity for them to do that.”