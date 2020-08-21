A town hall update on Delco’s move toward a health department all its own

All the data was collected before the coronavirus hit the region. COVID-19 has amplified many of those same negative outcomes, Resnik said.

Early on in the pandemic, the lack of a local health department created significant problems for Delaware County. In the absence of a local entity to track cases, officials initially turned to Pennsylvania’s overburdened Department of Health. But the state, under its privacy rules, could not provide specific information to local officials about where within the county residents were testing positive for COVID-19. That left Delco without vital information to use in isolating positive cases, identifying outbreaks, or assisting with contact tracing.

A bit of relief came in late March, when neighboring Chester County made arrangements to use its own health department to assist Delco. That aid has included coordinating communications, contact tracing, getting data online, and locating testing kits.

“This was a large lift for them to do, and we are grateful they took this on,” said Rosemarie Halt, a health policy consultant for Delaware County.

Prior to the pandemic, without any central agency to consolidate epidemiological resources, residents had trouble connecting with available health services, according to the report. Officials struggled to gather consistent data about health trends at the county or neighborhood levels. There were few ways to identify duplicative services or best practices.

The main recommendations of the Johns Hopkins report focus on setting up a department that is better able to consolidate resources and enable collaboration, gather more and better data, and establish greater accountability in health care services available to residents.

The issue of establishing a health department for the county is hardly new. In July 2019, as the Delco Times reported, the County Council voted to spend $91,877 commissioning the Johns Hopkins study. It was a prominent campaign issue in last year’s elections, which ultimately swept Democrats into power for the first time in the county’s history since the Civil War.

Although the vast majority of Pennsylvania counties do not have health departments of their own, Delco is by far the most populous in that group, and an anomaly among its peers in the southeastern part of the state.

Community groups and advocates in the county had spent years laying the groundwork for establishing such a department. But it had become an increasingly partisan issue over the years, Halt said, with Republicans generally opposed and Democrats generally supportive.

“It just took, I think, all the stars aligning,” Halt said of the County Council’s urgent push for the department after it flipped Democratic.

In many ways, the pandemic has helped the cause, with residents giving more attention than ever to epidemiology and public health resources. Taylor said the current circumstances have lessened the volume of critical feedback about the endeavor.

The council is soliciting proposals to conduct an economic impact study on how much it will cost to set up the department.

“We’re hoping it’ll be done by mid-fall,” Taylor said.

Such a study will look at the availability of state and federal funds that might help offset some of the costs for Delco taxpayers.

That may be difficult, though, cautioned Frances Sheehan, president of the Foundation for Delaware County, given that the state legislature has flat-funded county health departments.

Her advice was for county residents to lobby lawmakers directly on the issue and stress the need to make it a funding priority.

“Without that advocacy, there will be pushback,” Sheehan said.