The Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia is giving away $4 million to students attending tuition-based schools in the city.

The need-based scholarships will provide financial assistance to students in kindergarten through 8th grade to more than 150 schools.

Students will receive between $1,200 to $3,200 per scholarship. Philadelphia parents can apply for up to three children per family each year.

Applications are open through March 1, 2024, but families who apply by the priority deadline of Nov. 15, 2023, will be entered into a December lottery.

“99% of our students graduate high school on time and we’re seeing that 66% of our students are heading to college, they’re headed to that next level,” said Keisha Jordan, president and CEO of Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia.