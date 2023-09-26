A Philly nonprofit is giving away $4 million in scholarships to tuition-based schools
Families could receive up to $3,200 to help with school tuition.
The Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia is giving away $4 million to students attending tuition-based schools in the city.
The need-based scholarships will provide financial assistance to students in kindergarten through 8th grade to more than 150 schools.
Students will receive between $1,200 to $3,200 per scholarship. Philadelphia parents can apply for up to three children per family each year.
Applications are open through March 1, 2024, but families who apply by the priority deadline of Nov. 15, 2023, will be entered into a December lottery.
“99% of our students graduate high school on time and we’re seeing that 66% of our students are heading to college, they’re headed to that next level,” said Keisha Jordan, president and CEO of Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia.
Jordan says that the program is a dream come true for some parents who find it otherwise too expensive to provide a private education for their children. She says her students succeed in all areas and careers after graduation.
“We see that other students are doing great things like going to trade school, going to the military, getting jobs. Receiving a scholarship is really a ticket to student lives being changed in a really positive way,” said Jordan.
CSFP encourages parents and guardians to take advantage of the priority deadline, which provides the greatest likelihood of receiving a scholarship. All other applications will be selected in a March 2024 lottery.
The scholarship application will be live online starting Wednesday morning through March 1. Parents and guardians can access it on their website.
