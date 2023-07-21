Pa.’s latest bid to regulate cyber charter schools would lower tuition payments, boost transparency

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania legislature would cap the amount of money public school districts send to cyber charters and require these schools to be more transparent about their inner workings.

Changing technology and a global pandemic caused students to flock to these fully online, independently run K-12 institutions.

But the state regulations that govern these schools, last updated 20 years ago, did not anticipate the rapid growth of cyber charters — there are 14 that educate more than 60,000 students — or the amount of money public school districts would end up paying in tuition costs.

The guidelines also lack basic accountability measures such as a requirement for public meetings or robust financial disclosures, which critics say leaves the public in the dark about how taxpayer dollars are spent.

Democratic and Republican legislators agree the regulations need to be updated, but say they’re a long way from consensus. Cyber charter supporters and key GOP lawmakers say the flat rate for tuition isn’t sufficient and that the state should invest in public school alternatives, not put additional restrictions on them.

“Cyber charter schools are only open because parents want options for their kids, and that is a far greater accountability standard than anything the traditional public schools face today,” said Matthew Brouillette, a political operative with ties to groups that have directed millions in political spending to candidates who support school choice. “Traditional public schools are failing all around us, and they get more money, not more accountability.”

The bill passed the state House with some bipartisan support — 20 Republicans joined all 102 Democrats in voting yes. But the lawmaker who chairs the state Senate committee through which the bill must pass has not committed to moving it.

State Sen. David Argall (R., Schuylkill) said he would support a bill that makes fewer and less controversial changes first. He did not suggest any specific policies when asked.

“We’re just not going to agree on 100% of any legislation,” Argall said. “If we agree on 10 to 15%, I’d like to get that through then talk about the other 85%.”

A $1 billion price tag

Cyber charter tuition is paid by the public school district of the child enrolled, and it can be expensive: Districts sent nearly $1 billion to cyber charters in the 2020-21 school year, according to Research for Action, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that studies education policy.

Public school districts receive money from the state, but their budgets are overwhelmingly funded by local property taxes. A Pennsylvania court recently ruled this system is unconstitutional and inequitable.

Only three other states fund cyber charter schools directly through payments from districts. Roughly 20 others appropriate money for cyber charters from state budgets, and the remaining ones use a mix of funds.

The state House bill would significantly change the funding scheme. While money would still come from public school districts, the measure would set a statewide rate of $8,000 per non-special education student. The rate would increase every three years “based on the average rate that school districts raised property taxes,” according to a fiscal analysis prepared for the state House.

The current rate formula varies based on the amount public schools spend on their students and the number of students in a public district who opt to attend a cyber charter daily.

Over 90% of Pennsylvania school districts signed a resolution this year asking the General Assembly to change the funding system for cyber charters.

“These payments are calculated in a manner which requires districts to send more money to charter schools than is needed to operate their programs and places a significant financial burden on districts’ resources and taxpayers,” the resolution said.