Pa. House votes to end disaster declaration, relaunch unemployment work requirements

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to terminate the commonwealth’s disaster declaration, part of an ongoing GOP effort to peel back pandemic measures put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The Wolf Administration has already lifted many of the limitations Republicans have railed against, for example business occupancy limitations which were lifted on Memorial Day. But the resolution would reinstate work search requirements for unemployment compensation recipients ahead of the Wolf administration’s timeline. It would also stop the administration from entering into no-bid contracts during emergencies.

“[Pennsylvanians’] lives have been upended, their livelihoods destroyed in some cases, and their liberties interrupted by the inconsistent and unilateral uses of power,” said House Majority leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Lebanon), after the resolution’s passage. “This emergency is over.”

Originally the resolution called for terminating the declaration in its entirety on October 1, but the House voted to amend that date to as soon as it passes the state Senate, which could be as early as Wednesday.

The legislature is able to flex this new power because voters approved a constitutional amendment during the May 18 primary. The amendment curtailed the executive branch’s emergency powers and gave the legislature the ability to end a disaster declaration with a simple majority vote. A governor now also has to seek approval for extending such designations beyond three weeks.

The resolution advanced 113-90, along party lines.