Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits

Wolf’s office said it has not found that the extra cash benefit or the suspension of the work-search requirement to be primary factors in a “perceived labor shortage.”

Certain industries may have difficulty hiring workers because, for instance, some parents have children learning at home or some people are waiting for a second vaccine dose before returning to work, his office has said. Others may have decided during the pandemic to pursue a career change, it said.

Pennsylvania’s labor force and payrolls both hit record highs just before the pandemic, but, in April, the labor force was still down 200,000 while payrolls were down by about 400,000, according to state data.

Some 750,000 people in Pennsylvania receiving jobless benefits either through a state or federal program were also receiving the extra $300 a week, according to the Department of Labor and Industry from mid-May.

The requirement will affect all unemployment programs, including unemployment compensation and its extension, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the department said.

The work-search requirement means people receiving unemployment benefits must apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity from an approved list of seven options each week, such as attending a job fair, take a pre-employment test or post a resume or search for jobs in the state’s PA CareerLink system.

Even with the suspension of work search, Pennsylvanians who turn down a suitable job offer or recall to work are not eligible for unemployment benefits, the Wolf administration said.