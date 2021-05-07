Unemployed Pennsylvanians demand benefits amid growing backlog of claims

Protesters, including a number of Democratic state lawmakers, called on Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday to pay unemployment benefits to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who have been left without support for months as their claims languish in a growing backlog.

The protests — in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh — came a day after other advocates called on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to postpone its upcoming plans to modernize the computer system that handles unemployment claims until later in the year, when fewer people are collecting unemployment, for a smoother transition.

Sara Covington, one of more than two-dozen people who demonstrated outside Wolf’s Philadelphia office, lost her job as a health aid in September. While many of her former co-workers have been approved and received checks, she said she is still waiting for the state to determine her eligibility. Meanwhile, she’s been relying on the kindness of friends and strangers to pay her rent and basic needs like food — and now she needs to pay them back.

Covington, an organizer with the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, described a frustrating process where it’s hard to get a human being to answer her questions.

“It’s always a busy line. Busy Signal, busy signal,” she said. “And if by chance you do get a ring, they pick up, they hang right up.”

Michael Walker, of Philadelphia, lost his restaurant job in November and said he also hasn’t been able to connect with someone at the state Department of Labor and Industry by phone.