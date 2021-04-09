Pennsylvania promises quicker, easier jobless claims system

After a year of frustration over long waits for checks, jammed phone lines and confusing online filing procedures, Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry is promising a much quicker and easier unemployment compensation claims filing system in two months.

The new system, scheduled to launch on June 8, is based on what the department said Thursday is modern software to replace an “obsolete 40-year-old mainframe legacy system.”

It arrives after a series of bungled efforts to replace the system began in 2006 and culminated in a 2017 lawsuit that is still being fought in court.

The new online system “looks and functions like a modern website, unlike our current one,” acting Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier told reporters in a news conference. It is more intuitive and easier to use on a tablet or mobile phone, she said.