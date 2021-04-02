What landlords and tenants need to know about Philly’s new eviction rules

Philadelphia landlords cannot file an eviction without first applying for rental assistance and going through an eviction diversion program under a fresh court order. The unprecedented order, which came late Wednesday night after months of hard-fought negotiations between tenant advocates and landlords, went into effect Thursday.

Claudia Aiken is the director of The Housing Initiative at Penn and has studied 15 cities across the country that have put in place emergency rental assistance programs since the onset of the pandemic.

“Philly stands out because it says you have to apply for rental assistance before you can evict and I haven’t seen that before,” she said.

Helen Gym, the councilmember behind the bill that made the eviction diversion program possible last year, is proud that Philadelphia is among the first to mandate a tie between rental assistance, a diversion program, and the court system.

“We’re showing that we can transform a system,” Gym said. “Why should we ever start with an eviction? There’s no reason.”

The eviction diversion program led to an agreement or continued mediation for most tenants and landlords who went through the process in its first three months, according to program records. With support from City Council, the initiative has secured funding through August 2022, making it a program that will stay beyond the pandemic.

Philadelphia’s latest iteration of rental assistance allows landlords to apply on behalf of tenants with their consent, which wasn’t an option previously. The city’s portal just opened for landlords to apply — and officials have secured $97 million in federal money to spend on the program. Tenants can also apply on their own when the online tenant portal launches, which should be in a few days, city officials said.

What does this new order mean for me?

Your landlord cannot file an eviction for a nonpayment case unless they first apply for rental assistance from the city and then wait 45 days. When a landlord applies for rental assistance, they are automatically enrolled in the eviction diversion program.

The idea is that within that 45-day waiting period, the landlord and tenant will have already gone through the eviction diversion program and/or received rental assistance.

If a tenant can show that their landlord did not pursue any rental assistance or eviction diversion in a timely manner or in good faith, they have a legitimate defense against eviction.

This order protects tenants through May 16, when it expires.

Why May 16? Doesn’t the CDC eviction ban go through June 30?

Yes. After May 16, the courts will default to the CDC order which still will give you some protections but not as many.

Under the CDC order banning eviction for nonpayment, the tenant has to sign a declaration that says the following things:

They tried to get rental assistance

Their income is $99,000 or less — $198,000 or less for couples —

They can’t afford to pay rent despite making an attempt and are at risk for homelessness.

The CDC also only protects tenants from eviction for non-payment if the tenant signed a CDC eviction protection declaration and sent it to the landlord.

It’s advised that tenants make a copy and retain the proof that the declaration was sent.

In contrast, Philadelphia municipal courts have broader protections against lockouts for residential cases.