CDC extends eviction ban through June as 30% of Pa. households fall behind on rent

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has extended a nationwide ban on evictions through June. Before Monday’s announcement, the hold on lockups was due to expire in two days.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings — like homeless shelters — by preventing evictions is a key step in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

But while tenants and advocates for vulnerable populations applaud the move, some local landlords and their representatives are challenging it.

Spokesperson Andre Del Valle from the Pennsylvania Apartment Association said the news comes as a blow to the group.

“While landlords continue to struggle to find ways to pay their mortgages, the tenant continues to fall deeper in arrears potentially hurting their future credit and housing opportunities with backed payments and an eviction on their records due to non-payment when the moratorium is eventually lifted,” Del Valle said.

The CDC order applies only to evictions for nonpayment —evictions for other lease violations are allowed. First put in place when the pandemic began last year, the moratorium has been extended multiple times. Most recently, Congress extended it in December and then the President Joe Biden administration pushed it again till March 31.

Under CDC rules, renters have to certify to their landlords that they are unable to pay their rent because of pandemic-related hardships. Renters also must say they attempted getting government rental assistance to make payments. This applies to people who earn $99,000 or less or couples filing jointly who make $198,000 or less.

The order does not stop landlords from filing court cases and it does not stop rent from accruing. It prevents lockouts.