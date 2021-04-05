How to register to vote in Pa. before the May 2021 primary

Pennsylvania’s 2021 municipal primary election is fast approaching.

On May 18, voters will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court.

Also on party ballots: a number of county, school board, and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.

Since Pennsylvania is a “closed” primary state, voters registered as a Republican or Democrat may only vote for candidates in their respective party.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will also vote on three ballot questions, which each concern a proposed amendment to the state constitution.