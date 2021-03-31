Pennsylvania election law reforms won’t be ready for primary

Five months after the state’s narrow and bitterly contested presidential race drew Republican claims of improper election procedures, it’s clear no changes will be enacted in time for Pennsylvania’s spring primary election.

The GOP majorities in both legislative chambers have convened a series of hearings on election law and more are scheduled, but counties are preparing to run the May 18 primary election under the same rules as in November.

County elections officials will have to keep waiting for a long-sought change to add a pre-election period to process absentee and mail-in ballots. The counting bottleneck in November meant that the state’s winner, Joe Biden, did not declare victory until the Saturday after Election Day.

“The intent was never to hit the May primary, it was impossible to do that,” said Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, who as chair of the State Government Committee has overseen House hearings, with three remaining.

Grove said his goal remains to get “election law done in time for the General Election.”