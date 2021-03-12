Majority of voters say Pa. congressmen should not have voted against certifying state’s election results

The poll also showed dissatisfaction with state government is at its highest level in four years. Fifty-four percent of respondents said Pennsylvania is headed in the wrong direction — up from 44 percent last October.

“There’s an economic element to this,” Yost said. “The last time we saw people saying the state was headed in the right direction, the economy was pretty good. I think there’s going to have to be some real improvement in where we are economically for these numbers to turn around and less partisan fighting about the solutions to these problems.”

Public health experts have been warning for months that vaccination efforts could be complicated by those who outright refuse to receive a shot when offered one. Poll results show only 36 percent of Republicans said they would get a shot when one becomes available.

“That’s a big issue and we’ve got to figure out a way to get those people to see the benefits of vaccination,” Yost said.

A majority of voters who took the survey also indicated they support raising the minimum wage and legalizing recreational marijuana — two cornerstone agenda items for Gov. Tom Wolf which the Republican-controlled legislature have not acted on yet this session.

While 57 percent also said the commonwealth should do more to address climate change, fewer people express that viewpoint than they did 2019, when 68 percent thought more should be done.

Yost said the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic is likely a cause of the drop.

“This is not unusual. When we do polls, if there’s a big issue you often see environmental issues fade in importance or priority. I think this is one of those circumstances where you have a [more] immediate issue.”

Pollsters surveyed 269 registered Democrats, 236 Republicans, and 83 independents either online or by phone. The poll was weighted for demographic accuracy and its margin of error was +/- 5.5 percentage points.