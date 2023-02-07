Pennsylvania should have longer voter registration period, optional mail-in ballot secrecy envelopes, agency recommends

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A new Pennsylvania state government report suggests making secrecy envelopes optional, standardizing the use of drop boxes across the state, and clarifying how ballots should be dated.

It was published by the Joint State Government Commission, a bipartisan research agency designed to inform Pennsylvania lawmakers, and presents five proposals designed to eliminate confusion at the polls – and minimize post-election lawsuits.

Project Manager Yvonne Hursh said secrecy envelopes are antiquated, and failing to use one shouldn’t disqualify any otherwise legal votes.

“When I first started voting in the ‘70s, absentee ballots were counted at the polling place. So it was easier, especially in smaller communities, for people to see a ballot and maybe recognize somebody’s handwriting or know who submitted absentee ballots or whatever,” Hursh said. “But now, they’re using envelope-opening technology. And so the individual handling of the ballots and the ability to really count them, track them, really isn’t there. So if you don’t use the second envelope, we’ll treat that as a waiver of that security.”

One of the recommendations includes giving voters at least five extra days to fill out mail-in and absentee ballot applications, in part, so votes don’t get lost in the mail.

“The ability to request a mail-in ballot online, have it mailed to you, complete the ballot, and mail it back in time, for it to be counted in seven days is a really tight turnaround time,” Hursh said. “And that will also stagger, for the county election people, the amount of work they have so they’re not getting everything dumped on them at once.”