Delays and glitches with latest stimulus have slowed relief to Pa.’s unemployed

The second wave of federal unemployment aid distributed by Pennsylvania has hit some snags.

In online groups and message boards, filers report disappearing claims, irrelevant questions and deadline confusion.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which pays out the federal dollars through the state’s unemployment systems, said they are aware of the issues and are working on them.

“Since the reopening of these programs, everything has not gone as smoothly as we wanted,” said Jennifer Berrier, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of Labor and Industry.

Some problems stem from a lag between when the first pandemic stimulus law, the CARES Act, expired, and the time it took to get the second relief package up and running.